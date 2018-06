THE SIMPSONS MOVIE Domingo 31/12/17 4:00pm

THE SIEGE Domingo 21/01/18 12:00pm

HOTEL FOR DOGS SÁBADO 17/02/18 4:00PM

FANTASTIC FOUR RISE OF SILVER SURFER DOMINGO 06/05/18 12:00PM

YOURS MINE AND OURS DOMINGO 03/06/18 12:00PM